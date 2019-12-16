Modi praises Bangladesh’s inside and out progress

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday recognized the noteworthy advancement Bangladesh has made in each segment under the dynamic initiative of Prime Minister Sheik Hasina.

The Indian PM’s commendation came when Bangladesh’s active High Commissioner to India Syed Muazzem Ali made a goodbye approach him at his office.

During the 30-minute gathering, Modi passed on his respect to Sheik Hasina and his thankfulness for welcoming him to Bangladesh for the birth centennial festivals of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheik Mujibur Rahman one year from now.

“I anticipate going to the service,” Modi told the agent.

He likewise said thanks to the active high official for the commitments he made to advance the India-Bangladesh relations, seen as a brilliant section, during his five-year residency.

The agent introduced Modi a confined Nakshi Kantha, which speaks to a customary Bengali specialty.