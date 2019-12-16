President, Prime Minister go to Victory Day march

President M Abdul Hamid alongside Prime Minister Sheik Hasina today (Monday) went to the Victory Day Parade, denoting the 49th Victory Day.

Various contingents of Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force just as Freedom Fighters, Para-military powers, law requirement organizations and pastors took an interest in the alluring procession.

To praise the 48th commemoration of the nation’s triumph that had been accomplished through the nine-month War of Liberation against Pakistani occupation powers on this day in 1971, the procession was held at the National Parade Square in the capital.

President M Abdul Hamid accepting salute of the procession as the main visitor held under the sponsorship of the ninth Infantry Division of Bangladesh Army at the mandates of Ministry of Liberation War Affairs and supervision of the military.

The President joined by march Commander and furthermore General Officer Commanding (GOC) of ninth Infantry Division Major General Mohammad Akbar Hossain, riding on an open jeep explored the Victory Day Parade and took salute.

Head administrator Sheik Hasina additionally delighted in the alluring walk past, dynamite fly-past, aerobatic show, ordnance acquisitions of various regiments and contingents of the military on the motorcade ground.

On this day in 1971, Pakistani military yielded annihilation to the unified powers and leader of Pakistani powers general An A K Niazi gave up arms with all individuals from his powers finishing multi month-long grisly war.

Clergyman for Liberation War Affairs AKM Mozammel Haque, Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Aurangzeb Chowdhury and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat, Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of the Armed Forces Division Lieutenant General Md Mahfuzur Rahman and Secretary-in-Charge of the Liberation War Affairs Ministry M. Arifur Rahama were available on the event.

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, bureau individuals, PM’s consultants, parliament individuals, senior common and military authorities and their relatives were available.

A huge number of individuals from varying backgrounds saw more than two and 30 minutes tremendous motorcade.

The procession showed the ceaseless advancement of the distinctive common and military associations just as financial advancement of the nation and breathtaking fly past and aerobatic show of the MIG 29 and other airplane of armed force avionics, naval force flying and RAB helicopter and parachute arriving by armed force paratroopers.

Flying machine of Army flight, Navy avionics and RAB helicopters enchanted the observers with fly-past while the Air Force introduced aerobatic appear and the Army paratroopers showed parachute landing.

Close by other present day and most recent military equipment of the Armed Forces, for example, self impelled firearms, best in class ammo plant, fourth era tanks MBT-2000, furnished faculty bearer, heavily clad recuperation vehicles, Multiple Launch Rocket System, Medium Tank T-69, Ambush Protection Vehicle, Anti Tank Vehicle, shielded light vehicle, unarmed flying vehicle, air resistance weapon, air guard rocket framework, weapon finding rudder SLC-2, oil make, protector class vessel were shown during the motorcade.

Enhanced vehicles of the services additionally made a presentation displaying their advancement exercises there.

Just because of the nation’s history, a vivid band unforeseen of the Indian Army participated in the motorcade.

Afterward, the President and the Prime Minister traded welcome with the senior military authorities and leaders of different units took an interest in the procession finished with eye-getting firecrackers appear.

On the event, the National Parade Ground was elegantly adorned with the pictures of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheik Mujibur Rahman, President Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheik Hasina, four national pioneers and seven Birshreshthas.

On his landing in the procession ground at 10:28am, Abdul Hamid was gotten by Prime Minister Sheik Hasina, the Liberation War Affairs Minister, the Chiefs of the three administrations, the PSO of the Armed Forces Division and the Secretary of the Liberation War Affairs Minister.

Prior, on her landing in the national motorcade ground around 10:25am, the Prime Minister was gotten by the Liberation War Affair Minister, the Chiefs of the three administrations, the PSO of the Armed Forces Division and the Secretary of the Liberation War Affairs Ministry.