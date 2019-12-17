nineteenth range of Padma Bridge to be introduced on Wednesday

The nineteenth range of the 6.15-kilometer long Padma Bridge would be introduced on the 21st and the 22nd columns at Janjira point in Munshiganj region on Wednesday early afternoon.

“The 150-meter long ‘4-C’ length will be introduced on the 21th and 22th columns tomorrow early afternoon and hence with this 2850 meters of the fundamental structure of the super scaffold will be noticeable,” Engineer Humayun Kabir of the extension venture told writers.

Another twentieth new range titled ‘3-F’ is relied upon to be introduced on the eighteenth and nineteenth mainstays of the extension at the Mawa end by December 28 or 29.

Prior on October 14, 2018, Prime Minister Sheik Hasina uncovered the name plaque of Padma Bridge Toll Plaza at the Mawa end.

As per the designers concerned, an aggregate of 41 traverses will be introduced on 42 solid columns to finish the scaffold.

Alongside the ranges establishment, development work of roadway sections and railroad chunks is likewise advancing at the same time, the authorities said.