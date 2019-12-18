Purnima, Tahsan pair up for a dramatization first time

National Film Award winning entertainer Dilara Hanif Purnima and praised vocalist turned-on-screen character Tahsan Rahman Khan have combined up for a dramatization just because.

The crowd will see them in the dramatization ‘Bhalo Basha Bashi’. Coordinated by gifted chief Sagor Jahan, the shooting of the show started at a shooting house in the capital’s Uttara zone on Tuesday.

Purnima has depicted the job of Ador and Tahsan has assumed the job of Michichipi in the show.

Discussing the show, Purnima stated, “Just because I’m working under the heading of Sagor bhai. He has various crowd acclaimed dramatizations. I’m not ordinary in show but rather I associated with the dramatization in light of its astounding story. It’s additionally my first work with Tahsan in dramatization. I trust the crowd will make the most of our first show.”

Then again, Tahsan stated, “Sagor bhai is one of my preferred executives. I have a certainty on his new work. I figure it will be a decent work. In addition, Purnima is a skilled on-screen character. I am extremely glad to cast with her in the show.”

The dramatization ‘Bhalo Basha Bashi’ will be disclosed on Global TV on the event of up and coming Valentine’s Day.