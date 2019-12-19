Overpowering reaction to ‘Vaseline Healing Project’

Vaseline Healing Project’ is a social mindfulness activity of Vaseline, the healthy skin brand of Unilever Bangladesh Limited. The activity plans to spread the recuperating intensity of Vaseline through its little containers to progressively oppressed individuals of Bangladesh continuously 2020.

Vaseline has been taking a shot at this undertaking since 2016 to guarantee solid skin for the oppressed populace of the nation. As a major aspect of the task, the brand conveyed 50,000 containers of Vaseline oil jam in 2016 and 100,000 containers in 2017. The quantity of gifts came to just about 200,000 of every 2018. The eminent brand is dealing with contacting very nearly 400,000 individuals this year with the mending intensity of Vaseline.

In continuation of the earlier years, ‘Vaseline Healing Project’ composed for the current year as well. The brand’s represetative, well known entertainer Bipasha Hayat, raised the drape during the current year’s task on November 10 at Bashundhara City Shopping Mall. In the occasion Bipasha herself gave Vaseline for the oppressed and inspired the general individuals to approach and participate in this activity.

Vaseline gift stalls are set up in different spots of Dhaka for the general individuals to take an interest. The stalls have been set up in 40 zones all over Dhaka including Bashundhara City Shopping Mall, Hatirjheel, Robindro Sarobar and so on. Overpowering cooperation from the individuals are being experienced since the stalls’ presentation.

The gift corners are additionally accessible at different present day exchange focuses. Clients at Unimart and Shwapno are anxious to could take an interest in this activity and huge commitment were seen at every gift area. Numerous individuals are contributing in the gift stalls while shopping. They likewise shared their emotions about the undertaking. There were additionally a few corners set up in different open and private college grounds in Dhaka.

To build the chance to partake in this gift program this year for the simplicity of giving, the gift optionprocess is accessible online as well. Anybody can take an interest in the gift program online through the way of life site Shajgoj.com.