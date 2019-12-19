GP serves legitimate notification to President looking for discretion: Minister

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar on Thursday said Grameenphone has sent a lawful notification to the Bangladesh President through a legitimate office in Singapore looking for discretion with Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) over its unpaid.

The clergyman made the divulgence at a perspectives trade meeting of Telecom Reporters’ Network Bangladesh (TRNB) at his office.

“This is, I believe, is remorseful that a foundation working together in Bangladesh has served a lawful notification to our President to make pressure [on the govt] for mediation… this isn’t effectively worthy,” he said.

About government ventures about the notification, the clergyman stated, “The top degree of the legislature has been educated about the notification. They’ve conversed with legal counselors, as well. There’s not something to be concerned as Grammenphone just needs discretion. Be that as it may, there’s no degree for mediation resisting the court request,” he said.

“We’ll go for intervention if the court arranges so. There’s no possibility of getting equity resisting the court of that nation where a business foundation runs business. We’re in good shape,” said the priest.

Reacting to an inquiry whether Grameenphone will move worldwide court, he stated, “They’ve given such an impression, that they’ll move the global court if there’s no mediation. In any case, it’s my perception that it won’t be conceivable to do anything in global court after an annihilation in the nation’s court.”

On November 24, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court asked cell phone administrator Grameenphone to pay inside a quarter of a year Tk 2,000 crore of the Tk 12,579.95 crore contribution as guaranteed by the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

The BTRC claims levy of Tk 12,579.95 crore in 27 segments from GP. Having neglected to recoup the cash, the BTRC on April 2 sent a notification to GP taking steps to repudiate its permit.

Afterward, GP moved a lower court looking for a brief order on the BTRC’s notification which was turned down on August 28. Afterward, it documented an intrigue with the High Court.