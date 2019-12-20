BGB Day watched

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Day was seen on Friday.

BGB Director General Major General Md Shafeenul Islam lifted regimental banner at the Pilkhana home office and put flower wreaths at ‘Simanto Gourab’ offering appreciation to the Liberation War saints.

After jummah petition, milad-mahfil and extraordinary dua were offered at mosques.

Aside from Pilkhana, facilitating regimental banner, milad-mahfil, uncommon dua and social program were held at all locales, Boarder Guard Training Center and College, and all segments and units.