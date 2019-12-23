Pooped Gombuj Mosque swirling with travelers

During winter, travelers come Bagerhat in enormous numbers to appreciate the beautiful magnificence of Shat Gombuj Mosque, one of the biggest in Bangladesh.

The mosque, announced as a world legacy site by UNESCO, is accepted to have been fabricated over 600 years back by Khan Jahan Ali.

In spite of the fact that the heavenly building site draws guests consistently, the quantity of sightseers increments from December to March.

Numerous individuals came here to spend time with their families.

Vacationers communicated fulfillment in the wake of visiting the site. Some of them revealed to UNB that everybody should visit this spot at any rate once.

Selim Hossain, who originated from Bogura, said he expedited his relatives the end of the week.

“The engineering excellence of the mosque truly intrigued us. Everybody should come here,” he said.

Bagerhat Archeological Department Custodian Md Golam Ferdous said chronicled and social destinations here are drawing a greater number of guests than previously. “This shows the individuals’ developing enthusiasm for the verifiable mosque,” he said.