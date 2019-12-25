E-casting a ballot becomes the overwhelming focus in Dhaka city surveys as BNP objects, CEC shields

With political center moving towards the Dhaka city surveys, electronic democratic machine has accepted the middle stage as the central political race official has shielded e-casting a ballot in the midst of the BNP’s position against the machines.

The Election Commission will go for EVMs in all surveying stations in the races to the bifurcated Dhaka city organizations scheduled for Jan 30.

The BNP has constantly contradicted the utilization of EVMs and it has communicated reservations again this time over feelings of trepidation of result control.

“These (EVMs) are totally broken and we dismiss these. It won’t be on the right track (to utilize EVMs). The individuals’ order won’t be reflected in these EVMs,” Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir advised correspondents while offering appreciation to party organizer Ziaur Rahman at his grave in Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on Wednesday.

“We think there will be minimal possibility of reasonable races if EVMs are utilized,” he said.

Reasonable surveys are “really inconceivable whenever worked by the present political race commission with the Awami League in control”, as indicated by the BNP pioneer.

“In any case, all things considered, we are challenging in the races since we have faith in vote based system,” he included.

CEC KM Nurul Huda, in any case, said the commission settled on EVMs as the machines “demonstrated productive” in past surveys, including a few voting demographics during the last broad political race and some nearby government surveys.

“That is the reason EVMs have made due regardless of all the chances,” he told a workshop at the EC central station for the returning officials and different authorities who will be on the field during the Dhaka city surveys.

“A significant number of you have just gathered information with EVMs. There is no issue in directing races with EVMs. Individuals can practice their democratic rights effectively with them,” he told the authorities.

The CEC, be that as it may, alluded to rejecting the arrangement to utilize EVMs in the Dhaka city surveys if all partners mention a criticism.

The Awami League has consoled the BNP of participation with the EC for nothing and reasonable races with General Secretary Obaidul Quader saying that the decision party thinks more about reasonableness of surveys than it does about winning.

He invited the BNP’s choice to challenge in the Dhaka city surveys and told correspondents at an occasion at the Dhaka University that the administration was not stressed over losing these decisions.

“Sky won’t fall on the off chance that we lose,” he commented.

“We need reasonable races. The commission is utilizing EVMs in these decisions. The administration will completely help out the EC with the goal that it can work autonomously,” Quader said.

“We need decisions to be loaded with challenge. I am consoling you that the decisions will be free and reasonable on the grounds that Prime Minister Sheik Hasina needs worthy and dependable races,” he included.

Political race Commissioner Mahbub Talukdar, who has activated discussion a few times for his dispute, nonetheless, accepts the commission isn’t free in all actuality.

“The Election Commission is autonomous by the law, yet in all actuality its opportunity is shackled by the political decision process,” he said at the EC workshop, calling for changes to the procedure.

He noticed that there were questions about the EVMs, and stated, “It’s rite of passage for the EC. On the off chance that we prevail with regards to handling this test, it will be conceivable to utilize EVMs in all phases in future.”

As Talukdar demanded that the whole political race will in any case be raised doubt about if the utilization of EVMs gets sketchy, CEC Nurul Huda stated, “If everybody says that decisions can’t be held appropriately with EVMs, we won’t utilize the machines.”

HOW EVMS EVOLVED

The BNP and diverse other political gatherings have been restricting EVMs since the ATM Shamsul Huda-drove EC presented the machines in Bangladesh in the 2010 nearby government races.

The commission had said at the time that it would grow the utilization of EVMs as the machines would decrease cost and time of casting a ballot and checking.

However, the resulting commission headed by Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmad didn’t make a lot of ground on the issue of EVMs. It likewise had a debate with the BUET over the machines and their utilization halted after 2013 as those has left request.

After the magistrates drove by Nurul Huda assumed control over, the EC continued the utilization of EVMs and ‘digitized EVMs’ were made with the assistance of Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory or BMTF.

The commission had utilized EVMs in neighborhood government surveys on a constrained scale however said it had no arrangement to utilize the machines in the parliamentary surveys except if all the ideological groups concurred.

At the point when the EC had proposed a task for an enormous scale utilization of EVMs weeks before formally propelling arrangements for the following races, the BNP smelled a rat in the commission’s move in the eleventh hour.

The Awami League respected the EC’s activity and scrutinized the BNP’s intention, guaranteeing it reservations were reared by the feelings of trepidation of a constituent calamity.

Hasina said she supported a restricted preliminary of the machines in the parliamentary races recommending “a steady ascent in the utilization of EVMs to let the authorities and the individuals learn and show the new framework first for becoming acclimated to”.

The administration later took a Tk 38.25 billion task to purchase a sum of 150,000 EVMs so as to make the democratic procedure “straightforward, solid and liberated from blunders”.

The EVMs utilized by the present EC in ongoing surveys are superior to anything the ones utilized in advance, as per Prof Md Haider Ali, an individual from the commission’s specialized board of trustees.

“This machine rules out apparatus. The polling form will be given simply after programmed confirmation is done to guarantee the character of the voter,” Prof Ali, who shows software engineering and designing at Dhaka University, had told .

“The voter can cast a ballot simply after recognizable proof through fingerprints or NID,” he had said.