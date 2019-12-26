Paes, 46, declares 2020 will be his last year as an expert

India’s veteran tennis player Leander Paes declared on Wednesday that 2020 would be his “goodbye year” as an expert before he hangs up his racket.

The 46-year-old, who began his expert profession in 1991, has won 18 duplicates and blended pairs Grand Slam titles and a bronze decoration in the singles at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

Paes won a sum of 54 pairs titles in a profession crossing three decades, banding together in excess of 100 players. He is likewise the best duplicates player throughout the entire existence of the Davis Cup with 43 triumphs in 56 matches.

“I need to declare 2020 as my goodbye year as a star tennis player,” Paes composed on Twitter post where he additionally said thanks to his family for their help.

“I am anticipating the 2020 tennis schedule where I will play a couple of select competitions, going with my group and celebrating with every one of my companions and fans far and wide.”

“It is every one of you who have motivated me to become me and I need to take this year to state ‘Thank you’ to you.”

At the pinnacle of his profession when the new century rolled over, Paes was positioned No. 1 in the duplicates circuit alongside accomplice Mahesh Bhupathi, with whom he won three Grand Slam titles.

The couple won 26 copies titles as a blending somewhere in the range of 1997 and 2011.