PM opens pvt TV stations’ business transmission utilizing Bangabandhu-1 satellite

PM Sheik Hasina today initiated the business transmission of all neighborhood private TV slots utilizing the feed of nation’s first correspondence satellite Bangabandhu-I (BS-I) as she tended to a capacity on the event at a city lodging.

With its introduction, the nation’s communicated industry will enter another period as the BS-I will spare a colossal measure of outside money to be paid by neighborhood TVs as lease.

Data Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud talked on the event as the extraordinary visitor with Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar in seat.

Secretary of Posts and Telecommunications Division Ashoke Kumar Biswas and Chairman of the Association of Television Channel Owners (ATCO), a foundation of private TV station proprietors, Anjan Chowdhury additionally talked on the event.

A sound video introduction on the multifaceted utilization of the Bangabandhu Sattelite-1 in different segments for the nation’s general advancement was made.

Authorities concerned said nearby TV stations have been getting feed from Apstar 7 and AsiaSat satellites in return of US$ 4,000 for every Mega Hartz recurrence every month on a normal.

Prior on May 19, Bangladesh Communication Satellite Company Limited (BCSCL) consented to formal arrangements with six nearby TV stations — Somoy TV, Jamuna TV, Deepto TV, Bijoy TV, Bangla TV and MY TV — for the utilization of BS-I.

What’s more, four channels of the state-possessed BTV has been running activity through the feed of BS-I.

Every one of the TVs for their transmission would require the limits of five transponders of the BS-I.

In addition, the nearby D2H Akash of BEXIMCO has leased six transponders.

The BCSCL has additionally associated all TV stations through fiber optic link with its ground station as opposed to introducing earth station to limit the expense of TV channel proprietors.

French maker Thales Alenia Space in November a year ago gave over the controlling authority of BS-I to BCSCL, which was propelled by the SpaceX on May 12, 2018 from Florida to the circle.

The primary preliminary communicate of BS-I was effectively done through airing the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship 2018.

What’s more, BCSCL has enlisted worldwide consultancy firm Thaicom for a long time to run promoting and clearance of the network of BS-I in six nations, including four neighbors. The Thai firm is as of now dynamic in around 20 nations.

Thales propelled the BS-I at an expense of Taka 2,765 crore and as per the arrangement, it will arrive at the make back the initial investment point inside seven years of beginning its business administration.

Situated at the 119.1 east geostationary space, BS-I would cover the SAARC nations and Indonesia, the Philippines, Myanmar, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkestan and a piece of Kazakhstan.

The inclusion is the most grounded in Indonesia, the Philippines, India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan, for which these six nations have at first been decided for business.

The satellite’s activities incorporate “direct-to-home” administration for TV stations, VSAT (exceptionally little opening terminal), backhaul and arrange rebuilding, debacle readiness and alleviation and numerous others.