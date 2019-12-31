Television character Jagee John discovered dead at her home

TV character and superstar gourmet expert Jagee John was discovered dead at her home situated in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram on Monday evening, the police said.

John’s body was found in the kitchen of her home in Kuravankonam zone at around 4 pm by one of her companions, who at that point cautioned the police about the equivalent.

The police said that the reason for death is yet to be built up. There are no obvious damage blemishes on the body.

“We are researching the case. An examination and posthumous will be led after which we will have the option to get more subtleties,” police said.