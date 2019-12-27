Andrew Kishore’s new tune to be discharged soon

Another tune of incredible playback vocalist Andrew kishore, who is presently battling with malignancy at Singapore General Hospital, will be discharged soon.

Kishore loaned his voice to the a few tunes before he fall wiped out.

From those unreleased melodies, a tune titling “Kache tumi acho bole tai” which was composed by Prio Chattopadhay and orchestrated by Tomal Chakrobarty, will be discharged in this month or start of January.

Vocalist Sumaiya additionally loaned her voice with Andrew in the double melody.

As of now Andrew Kishore is experiencing his forward cycle of chemotherapy. His relative educated that Andrew’s treatment will proceed till February at Singapore General medical clinic.