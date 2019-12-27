Amitabh Bachchan to be regarded with Dadasaheb Phalke

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who skirted the National Film Awards service on Monday because of sick wellbeing, will be given his Dadasaheb Phalke respect on December 29, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar stated, reports PTI.

President Ram Nath Kovind will have a high-tea for every one of the victors at the Rashtrapati Bhavan where Bachchan will be given Indian film’s greatest respect, Javadekar said during the National Film grants service here.

Bachchan, 77, tweeted on Sunday that he would need to give the function a miss as he was down with fever and specialists had exhorted him to abstain from voyaging.

The honor, named after Dhundiraj Govind Phalke who is loved as the dad of Indian film, was established in 1969, the year Bachchan made his introduction in Hindi film industry with “Saat Hindustani”.

Thought about the most noteworthy respect for an artiste in Indian film, the honor contains a Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) emblem, a shawl, and a money prize of Rs 10,00,000.

It was given upon late on-screen character Vinod Khanna in 2017.

VP Venkaiah Naidu exhibited the National Film Awards to the champs on Monday.

Customarily, the National Awards are passed out to the champs by the President of India.