HC pronounces keeping OSD for over 150 days unlawful

The High Court (HC) has pronounced unlawful keeping any administration official as official on unique obligation (OSD) for over 150 days.

The seat of Justice Zubayer Rahman Chiwdhury and Justice Sashanka Shekhar Sarkar thought of the decision on Wednesday.

Prior in June 2012, previous secretary Mohammad Asafuddowla recorded a writ appeal testing the current arrangement of keeping authorities OSD with no explanation behind boundless period.

The court in the decision said that the administration round gave in 1991 doesn’t allow keeping any official OSD for over 150 days.

The court likewise requested that the administration take the authorities who have been kept OSD for over 150 days back to their unique posts following accepting its duplicate.