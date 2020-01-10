eighteenth Dhaka International Film Festival initiates Saturday

The Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF), which keeps on getting a charge out of a rising profile on the worldwide celebration circuit as time passes, starts its eighteenth release on Saturday at various settings around the capital with members from more than 70 nations.

A question and answer session was held Thursday evening at Dhaka Club’s Samson H. Chowdhury Lounge, where the coordinators authoritatively declared the dates and subtleties of the celebration.

The question and answer session was led by celebration official board of trustees part M Hamid, while celebration chief Ahmed Muztaba Zamal unveiled insights about the scenes and occasion plan.

Celebration council Chairperson Kishwar Kamal, Head of the Programmers Zohreh Zamani, originator of Rainbow Film Society Mostafa Kamal and two of the celebration advisory group individuals, Mofidul Hoque and Dr Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah, additionally talked at the public interview.

The debut service of the celebration will occur in the fundamental amphitheater of the National Museum at 4pm on January 11. Remote Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen will go to the service as boss visitor, while State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam, additionally the central benefactor of DIFF, will manage the function.

The eighteenth DIFF celebration will screen somewhere in the range of 220 movies, with investment from 74 nations, with focused classes traversing “Asian Cinema” “Review ,” “Bangladesh Panorama ,” “Film of the World,” “Youngsters’ Films,” “Otherworldly Films,” “Ladies Filmmakers ” and “Short and Independent Films” classifications, the coordinators uncovered.

The jury board includes probably the greatest names of expressions and excitement from both national and global level, including Polish movie producer Joanna Kos-Krauze, conspicuous Bangladeshi producers Mostafa Sarwar Farooki and Nargis Akhter, famous artist Maqsoodul Haque, Australian docu-producer and human rights lobbyist Robyn Hughan and a few other eminent film characters from Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Italy, Spain, Kosovo, Canada, Russia and Iran.

The film screenings will be held at the Bangladesh National Museum’s fundamental assembly room and Sufia Kamal amphitheater, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy’s National Music and Dance theater and National Art Gallery, Central Public Library’s Shawkat Osman hall, Alliance Francaise de Dhaka assembly room and two of the famous film lobbies in the capital-Madhumita film corridor and Star Cineplex’s Bashundhara City and Shimanto Shambhar branches.

Coordinators Rainbow Film Society will likewise be facilitating a two-day ‘6th International Women Filmmakers Conference’ from Sunday (January 12) where ladies movie producers, entertainers and characters from everywhere throughout the world will partake, alongside BGMEA president Dr Rubana Huq at Dhaka Club’s Samson H. Chowdhury Lounge.

A day-long program ‘WEST MEETS EAST’ will likewise be hung on January 14 at a similar setting.

Another significant portion that the current year’s celebration is masterminding is the Children’s Film Section, where movies identified with youngsters will be screened liberated from cost each day from 10 am to 3 pm. An exceptional course of action has been made for the oppressed kids to appreciate the movies.

Understudies with substantial character cards will be permitted to watch films for nothing at the 10 am, 1 pm and 3 pm appears. With the exception of the film corridors, participation for normal crowds will likewise be free all things considered of the scenes. Screenings at the principle display of National Museum and Public Library’s Shawkat Osman theater anyway will cost Tk 50.

The points of DIFF are to make a space for youthful and hopeful movie producers in Bangladesh so they may interface with worldwide artistes and learn universal filmmaking models, nearby opening up worldwide markets for Bangladeshi. One film from the Bangladesh Panorama segment will get the renowned International Film Critics Federation (FIPRESCI) pundits’ honor for Best Film.

The first DIFF was composed in 1992 by the Rainbow Film Society, whose individuals are film devotees exclusively committed to the advancement of a solid film culture in Bangladesh and praising the mixing of contemporary movies from everywhere throughout the globe since 1977.