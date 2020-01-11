Farhan Akhtar plans to wed Shibani Dandekar

Close to 12 months after they made their relationship open, bollywood on-screen characters Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar might be anticipating getting married in 2020, a crisp report has asserted.

A Mumbai Mirror report asserted that Farhan and Shibani plan to get hitched for the current year. “The arrangement is to get hitched towards the year-end, after the arrival of Farhan’s straightaway, Toofan.

In any case, they may spring a shock by getting married sooner than that. The last date is up in the air however Farhan and Shibani have started arrangements for the large day,” it cited a source as saying.

In March 2019, Farhan composed a sentimental post for Shibani, affirming dating her. “I don’t have the foggiest idea whether you discover love or love discovers you. In any case, it’s a blessing from the universe.” Shibani and Farhan additionally shared an image where they can be seen wearing rings on their fingers and clasping hands and before long Twitter was complimenting them on their “commitment”.

Shibani had disclosed to Hindustan Times in a meeting, “I don’t feel anything about that (gossipy tidbits about dating and marriage) by any means.

Farhan had been hitched to big name beautician Adhuna Bhabani for a long time and has two little girls with her. They separated in 2016.