Head administrator Sheik Hasina left Dhaka on Sunday for Abu Dhabi on a three-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to go to “Abu Dhabi Sustainable Week”, “Zayed Sustainable Awards Ceremony” and different projects.

A VVIP trip of Biman Bangladesh Airlines conveying the chief and her escort individuals left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka for Abu Dhabi at 5:00pm.

The flight is booked to reach Abu Dhabi International Airport at 8:55pm (neighborhood time) where Bangladesh Ambassador to the UAE Muhammad Imran will get the head at the air terminal.

After the gathering at the air terminal, a stylized motorcade will accompany the chief to Shangri-La Hotel in Abu Dhabi, where she will remain during her visit to the UAE.

On January 13, Sheik Hasina is required to go to the “Abu Dhabi Sustainable Week” at 11am and “Zayed Sustainable Awards Ceremony” at 12pm at ICC Hall, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC).

Later at 6:30 at night, the chief will join the Envoy’s meeting at her place of living arrangement.

The following day, Sheik Hasina is relied upon to meet with UAE Prime Minister Sheik Mohammed Bin Rashid al Maktoum and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheik Mohammed container Zayed canister Sultan Al-Nahyan and spouse of UAE Founder and Founding President Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Al Ketbi.

At 5:30 toward the evening, the head will go to a meeting session on “The Critical Role of Women in Delivering Climate Action” at Hall-11, the ADNEC.