Govt attempting to bring all individuals under web inclusion: Joy

Head administrator’s ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy on Sunday said the legislature has been attempting to bring the nation’s everything individuals under web inclusion.

“At the point when we started the voyage of Digital Bangladesh, just 0.3 percent individuals had web association. Today, 60 percent individuals are appreciating web offices,” he told the starting service of Wi-Fi zone at various government instructive establishments in the nation at Posts and Telecommunications Division meeting room.

On the event, 10 Mbps (megabits every second) Wi-Fi encourages have been propelled at 146 government schools and colleges of the nation including the capital Dhaka under the “Establishment of Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) Network at all Govt. School or University and Training Institute Project” of Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited (BTCL).

The head administrator’s consultant said the legislature has brought 10 crore individuals under web inclusion over the most recent 10 years.

Taking note of optical fiber link is being brought to association level, Joy said the AL government will proceed with its endeavors to bring the nation’s every one of the 16 crore individuals under web offices.

He stated: “Just bringing all individuals under web offices won’t be sufficient, we need to guarantee that they are given rapid web offices.”

Satisfaction said the administration is propelling Wi-Fi zone at government instructive foundations according to the interest of the youthful age.

Led by Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar, the capacity was gone to by Posts and Telecommunications Secretary Md. Nur-Ur-Rahman and other high authorities of the division.