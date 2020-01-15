A Unique Innovation of Bangladesh

Numerous ranchers of Gopalganj, Barishal and Pirojpur regions of southern Bangladesh are working on skimming farming in regions having lands under immersion for three to a half year during the stormy season. To spare the yield misfortune by flood, rather than attempting to overcome the nature, a couple of nearby brave and innovative ranchers needed to adjust with the nature and made coasting pontoons or beds with locally accessible materials around two or three hundred years prior, began developing harvests on it and put that on overwhelmed land.

Prior ranchers used to make pontoons with bamboo, rice stubbles (Nara) and different stubbles, soil, bovine compost, and so forth to develop vegetables. After the flare-up of productive and poisonous water-hyacinth during 1960s, rather than utilizing rice stubbles, soil and dairy animals excrement, ranchers began utilizing water-hyacinth and other amphibian weeds, which after decay make great manure compost. Therefore, without utilizing synthetic composts and pesticides, ranchers can create pined for natural vegetables wanted by the wellbeing cognizant individuals. As urea upgrades the deterioration of stubbles, agriculturists are encouraging to utilize it for simple and fast disintegration.

At the point when plants don’t look solid because of absence of supplements, use of synthetic manures can make plants sound; in this way, numerous ranchers apply it to get great development. All things considered, vegetables don’t fit the bill for natural vegetables; obviously by reasonable utilization of substance composts and pesticides, it very well may be made safe.

As harvests are developed on soilless media on water, it might be known as a sort of hydroponics. In numerous regions of the nation, no harvests can be become because of abundance gathering of water hyacinth, which used to wreck rice crop developed on overflowed land. In the event that drifting farming is stretched out in those territories, notwithstanding sparing rice crop, vegetables can be developed which is beyond the realm of imagination in the region because of absence of high terrains.

As developing vegetables on pontoons, privately called Dhap, takes less time than developing on soil, ranchers can make a few vegetable yields during the stormy season and make great benefit in skimming farming. In the start of blustery season when water hyacinth quickly multiplies, ranchers gather develop and enormous ones for making pontoons.

At first a little pontoon of about a square meter is made by gathering water hyacinth in bit by bit on bamboo or wooden structure to make it three to four feet down. On the top, little water hyacinth, disintegrated oceanic weeds, and so on are put to make seed bed. Later water hyacinths are included different sides to make long measure pontoons, which may change from60 to 180 feet in length, four to five feet wide and three to four feet down. To shield the pontoons from floating away by wind or current, these are fixed by bamboo posts in a single spot and might be moved according to prerequisite. For raising seedlings, little balls, privately called Dolla, are made by decayed amphibian weeds in which sprouted seeds are put. At some point coir dust is additionally blended in with amphibian weeds to make balls. In numerous zones ladies make these and raise seedlings. Seedlings are developed in 20-22 days. Decayed pontoons are utilized as manure composts for developing winter crops or can be safeguarded for making pontoon of one year from now.

As water-hyacinth is utilized in making pontoon, rice and different harvests are spared from its harmful impact and mosquito-territory are annihilated bringing about solid condition. As pontoons are made dependent on neighborhood request, various sorts of employments are seen in various zones. In numerous territories, notwithstanding developing vegetables, rice seedlings for aman and boro rice are likewise made on pontoons to spare time of making seed beds after rising water retreats. This guarantees auspicious planting of rice following rising water retreats.

Before, nearby low-yielding assortments of vegetables used to be developed on pontoons. After Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) began creating improved innovations including high-yielding assortments of vegetables for drifting agribusiness, the generation of vegetables has expanded. Numerous new ranchers have received this innovation and expanded their pay and vocation. On skimming pontoons various sorts of vegetables, to be specific red amaranth, Indian spinach, radish, carrot, tomato, brinjal, cabbage, cauliflower, nation bean, bottle gourd, sweet gourd, severe gourd, wax gourd, ribbed gourd, wipe gourd, snake gourd, cucumber, yard long bean, okra, coriander leaf, turmeric, stew, and so on are developed.