Workmanship show on ‘Gandhi@150’ at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy

High Commission of India, Dhaka masterminded a selective multi day-long craftsmanship display titled ‘Gandhi @ 150’, in collaboration with Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) at the National Art Gallery.

Recognizing the 150th birth commemoration of India’s establishing father Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, prevalently known as Mahatma Gandhi-the display includes a few craftsmanships on his astounding life.

The opening service of the Exhibition was hung on Tuesday, 7 January which was initiated with a botanical tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Individual from Parliament from Jamalpur-3, Mirza Azam and Member of Parliament from Noakhali-1, H.M. Ibrahim went to the service as the Guests of Honor, speaking to the two areas where two Gandhi Ashrams in Bangladesh are found.

Driving scholar on Gandhian beliefs Syed Abul Maksud and Deputy High Commissioner of India in Dhaka Shri Bishwadip Dey joined the service as uncommon visitors.

Talking on the event, Bishwadip Dey invited everybody to visit the show and commented that guests won’t just have the option to value the workmanship, however will likewise be helped to remember the life of Mahatma Gandhi – a real existence drove in Simplicity and gave to truth.

The work of art displayed was delivered by 15 youthful craftsmen of Bangladesh during the Gandhi @ 150 craftsmanship camp held from 12-15 December 2019 at Sreemangal, Sylhet which was initiated on 11 December by High Commissioner Smt. Riva Ganguly Das at High Commission of India, Dhaka. Appointee High Commissioner, Shri. Bishwadip Dey visited the craftsmanship camp on 14 December 2019 and interfaced with the craftsmen.

Prof. Rokeya Sultana, an eminent craftsman and educator at the Faculty of Fine Arts, Dhaka University was the tutor of the camp-whose painting on Mahatma Gandhi is likewise part of the show.

Additionally in plain view are one of a kind photos delineating the life of Mahatma Gandhi – from his time in South Africa to the different developments he drove for India’s opportunity. The craftsmen, taking a shot at subjects dependent on Gandhian way of thinking, for example, Truth and Non-viciousness (Ahimsa), ‘Widespread fellowship Vasudeiva Kutumbakam’, have brought out craftsmanship in the idea of model, compositions, batik work, metal and wood work and so on.