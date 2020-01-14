Sikder Group supports film ‘Chironjib Mujib’

Sikder Group has consented to a sponsorship arrangement of Tk 5 crore to make a full-length film titled ‘Chironjib Mujib’.

The film will be made dependent on the collection of memoirs of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheik Mujibur Rahman, said a public statement.

The principle plot of the film will be taken from “Incomplete Autobiography”.

The generation of this film is being supported by Sikder Group, National Bank and PowerPac Holdings Ltd together, referenced the public statement.

Ron Haque Sikder in the interest of Sikder Group, PowerPac Holdings Limited and National Bank Limited consented to the sponsorship arrangement on Saturday evening at Sikder Haus, Banani in the capital.

As indicated by the understanding, the pay from the business utilization of the film, presentation and promotion of this film will be given to the Bangabandhu Memorial Trust.

Head Operating Officer of Chief Operating Officer, SQ Islam Mohon, DMD of National Bank Limited A.S.M. Bulbul, among others senior authorities of Sikder Group were additionally present in the function.