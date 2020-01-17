Jammu-Srinagar parkway revives following four days as valley takes snowfall break

In the wake of staying shut for four days following avalanches, the Jammu-Srinagar national thruway was revived for vehicular traffic on Thursday evening, authorities said. A huge number of vehicles were stranded on the expressway as overwhelming snowfall caused avalanches at certain spots.

The main all-climate street connecting Kashmir with the remainder of the nation, the expressway was shut on Monday after snowfall across Jawahar Tunnel and different avalanches in Banihal-Ramban area.

It’s conclusion causes deficiency of basic supplies in the valley prompting a great deal of bother to the individuals.

Banihal Deputy Superintendent of Police Shamsher Singh said reclamation work was begun after progress in climate conditions on Thursday.

After overwhelming snowfall for two back to back days, the valley has seen a break since Thursday. Yet, this has acquired a drop the night temperature, which keep on residual below zero, around short one degree in Srinagar.