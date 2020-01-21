Iran MP offers $3 mn ‘to any individual who murders Trump’: report

An Iranian legislator on Tuesday offered a $3-million prize to “any individual who kills” US President Donald Trump to retaliate for the death of a top general, semi-official news organization ISNA revealed.

Ahmad Hamzeh, a little-known individual from the Majlis, made the idea in the interest of the individuals of Kerman, the old neighborhood and last resting spot of celebrated administrator Major General Qasem Soleimani.

“We will give $3 million to any individual who executes Trump,” Hamzeh, who speaks to Kahnouj region close to the southeastern city of Kerman, was cited as saying by ISNA.

He didn’t state who might pay the abundance offer, which comes a month in front of a parliamentary political race.

Soleimani, one of the most famous open figures in Iran, was slaughtered on January 3 in US ramble strike outside Baghdad air terminal.