Scratch says Priyanka looks ‘dazzling’ in blue saree

American pop star Nick Jonas was stunned by his better half, Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra’s look in saree.

Scratch’s response came after Priyanka shared a photograph on Instagram in which she is seen wearing a blue saree, from an occasion she as of late went to in Mumbai.

Remarking on his better half’s post, Nick spouted: “Dazzling”. In the photograph, Priyanka groups her blue saree with coordinating sleeveless shirt, blue Bangles and Kundan danglers. A bindi finishes her desi look.

Utilizing a line from Priyanka’s acclaimed tune Desi Girl in Dostana, a fan remarked: “Who’s the most sizzling young lady on the planet? #desigirl”.

Priyanka Chopra will be seen close by Richard Madden in the forthcoming Amazon Prime arrangement Citadel. The show is conceptualized and delivered by Russo Brothers of Avengers: Endgame popularity.

The entertainer as of late wrapped the go for The White Tiger. It is an up and coming Netflix motion picture in which she includes with Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao.

The movie depends on Aravind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel of a similar name, and coordinated by producer Ramin Bahrani.