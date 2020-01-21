Vatican orders sex misuse examination of Brooklyn cleric

The Vatican has requested an examination of a sexual maltreatment claim against Brooklyn Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio, who was recently named by Pope Francis to explore the congregation’s reaction to ministry sexual maltreatment in Buffalo.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan of the Archdiocese of New York got directions on Jan. 7 to start an examination of charges that DiMarzio attacked a kid while he was a ward cleric in New Jersey in the mid-1970s, as indicated by an announcement discharged throughout the end of the week by Dolan’s representative Joseph Zwilling.

“Just like our training, the Cardinal will depend on outside expert measurable examiners to help him in this issue,” Zwilling said.

Boston lawyer Mitchell Garabedian informed church authorities in November that he was setting up a claim for the benefit of his customer, who asserts to have been over and again mishandled by DiMarzio and a second minister as a church youth at St. Nicholas Church in Jersey City.

DiMarzio denied the claim, telling The Associated Press “I am sure I will be completely vindicated.”

In October, Pope Francis tapped DiMarzio to explore the Buffalo Diocese, where Bishop Richard Malone had experienced harsh criticism for his treatment of a prospering ministry misuse embarrassment. Malone surrendered in December.