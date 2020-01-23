Twinkle’s child Aarav spared her number as ‘police’

Bollywood entertainer Twinkle Khanna uncovered her teenaged child Aarav spared her contact number on his telephone as ‘police.

The entertainer shared an image of herself on Instagram as her response to the advancement, reports Hndustan Times.

The image shows her utilizing her muscles while presenting before a police vehicle. It appears to have been clicked during one of their abroad occasions. She inscribed it, “Considering my child has spared my number as ‘Police’ on his telephone I guess this is fairly adept :).”

Her fans additionally responded in a similar vein. A fan prompted her, “Guide him to spare it as preeminent court and father’s no as high court.”

Spouse Akshay Kumar as of late wished Twinkle on their nineteenth wedding commemoration by sharing an image of him dressed as Pakshi Rajan from his film 2.0 and going after Twinkle.

Earliar, she shared a look at onion hoops talented to her by Akshay. She called them “extremely valuable endowments” as she wore them for the camera. Akshay found those studs on the arrangements of The Kapil Sharma Show, where he was advancing his film Good Newwz.