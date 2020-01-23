Bangladesh arrive at Pakistan for T20s in the midst of ‘no security stresses’

Before leaving Dhaka in a unique battle of Biman Bangladesh Airlines on Wednesday night, the Tigers over and over said they were not strained about security, clarifying what wasn’t right.

At the point when they came to Allama Iqbal International Airport around 12 PM neighborhood time, Pakistan concurred them a warm greeting and substantial security, which Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hassan had said would affect the players’ presentation.

The visit was affirmed in the most recent hour after a great deal of contentions.

There was, in any case, no indication of dread on the essences of the cricketers at the air terminal.

They simply need to focus on cricket just, not security concerns, mentor Russell Domingo and skipper Mahmudullah had said.

Addressing journalists at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, Soumya Sarkar repeated that they have no other worry than the games.

“We are not pondering anything like that (security),” he stated, with an expansive grin in his face.

“Stressing over anything will just make us increasingly stressed. We will attempt our level best to avoid uneasiness.”

“Our desire is to perform well as a group. Everybody in the squad has done well in the BPL. It will be conceivable to perform well on this visit in the event that we can keep that consistency. I will attempt to utilize my true abilities in both batting and bowling,” he said.

“Dread has left our brains with the progression of time. Presently we are hoping to appreciate great cricket just,” Mohammad Mithun said.

“Probably not! Not any more pressure! We will play each game to dominate. We will attempt to give our best match by coordinate. I will attempt to add to the group in any circumstance in the event that I find the opportunity to bat,” he said.

Shafiul Islam has earned certainty from his visit to Pakistan a month ago as an individual from the Emerging Team.

“No strain by any stretch of the imagination. The board is sending us in the wake of being sure about everything. Along these lines, there is not something to be concerned,” he said.

“There was no issue at about the security,” the pacer said reviewing his latest visit. “It has given me fortitude. There will clearly be greater security for the national group. By and by I had no bad things to say.”

“My desire is to accomplish something useful for the nation,” he said.

Bangladesh will play the T20s at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday, Saturday and Monday. Every one of the matches will begin at 3pm Bangladesh time.

As indicated by the modified timetable, the Tigers will come back to Pakistan for the primary ICC World Test Championship installation, to be held from Feb 7-11 in Rawalpindi.

They will visit Pakistan again to play one ODI on Apr 3 and the second Test from Apr 5-9 in Karachi.