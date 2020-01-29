44th Kolkata Int’l Book Fair starts

The 44th International Kolkata Book Fair started on Tuesday at Salt Lake Central Park in Kolkata in the midst of celebration.

Kolkata Deputy High Commission and Cultural Affairs Ministry of Bangladesh are sorting out the reasonable with the subject nation ‘Russia’.

Boss Minister Mamata Banerjee introduced the reasonable as the main visitor while Deputy Head of the Federal Agency for Press and Mass Communications of the Russian Federation Vladimir Grigoriev was available there as the extraordinary visitor, among others.

Prominent Russian and Bengali journalists were available on the event.

In any event 20 nations are taking an interest right now reasonable and 600 bookstalls are set-up on the reasonable premises.

First Secretary (business) of Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh Md. Shamsul Arif said a workshop titled “Bangabandhu’s introduction to the world century and executing the fantasy of Sonar Bangla’ on Bangladesh Day will be composed on the most recent day of the reasonable.

Various noted creators from over the globe including Bangladesh, Russia, Costa Rica, Spain, Scotland, Australia, Guatemala and Argentina are relied upon to take an interest in the occasion.