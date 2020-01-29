Priyanka Chopra trolled for dress at Grammys

Bollywood on-screen character Priyanka Chopra captured everyone’s attention at the Grammys for not simply going with spouse Nick Jonas, who performed at the honors night, yet in addition for her plunging white outfit, reports Hindustan Times.

While many adored her look on honorary pathway, numerous likewise reprimanded the entertainer. While some felt it was ‘to an extreme’, others felt it was excessively naughty.

Scratch was additionally trolled via web-based networking media as his adherents discovered spinach stuck in his teeth during his Grammy execution.

While Priyanka herself didn’t answer to the trolls, on-screen character Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Canadian TV entertainer Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette acclaim gave it back to the haters via web-based networking media.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi composed a long note about Priyanka’s dress.

She expressed, “I think the way that Priyanka isn’t attempting to conceal her stomach with her grasp is the thing that makes this pic so excellent.”

Kaitlyn reacted to the trolls on People magazine’s web-based social networking post, which valued the appearance of the spouses of the Jonas Brothers – Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas at the honors service. Kaitlyn stated, “Excellent influential ladies. Disturbing remarks from dismal ladies.”

Priyanka found prompt help on Instagram the same number of them demonstrated solidarity with Kaitlyn’s remark. A peruser stated,” “yes!! They look excellent and I concur such a great amount with this!!

The Jonas Brothers sang another tune, Five More Minutes, just as their new single What A Man Gotta Do at the occasion.