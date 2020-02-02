Tahira Kashyap shares her child’s response to homosexuality

Ayushmann Khurrana is equipping to make homosexuality an ordinary discussion through his up and coming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

As a general public, we may have far to go the extent that the acknowledgment of the gay network is concerned, yet Ayushmann surely needs to make us a stride nearer through the vehicle of film.

Ayushmann clearly has huge help from his significant other, Tahira Kashyap, yet not simply her, their 8-year-old child Virajveer Khurana is additionally backing daddy.

Tahira took to Twitter to share how Virajveer comprehends the term homosexuality and is likewise alright with it. The dynamic methodology of her 8-year-old child made Tahira “sad and glad”. This is what she composed:

“With the up and coming film the father is doing, I needed to be imminent with my multi year old child. I inquired as to whether he recognizes what homosexuality implies or being gay methods.

He knew it. I inquired as to whether he approved of it. He replied…what’s there not be alright about. (Sad and pleased) (sic).”

Ayushmann will be found in the job of Kartik Singh and is combined inverse Jitendra Kumar in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. He as of late disclosed to India Today, “You need a mass or a standard saint to do this subject to standardize it,” This is an ideal time.

I have consistently been a daring individual. It’s a character I am playing. What’s the hesitation or negative side right now?”

Returning to Tahira, she had told a diversion site that Ayushmann has a “talent of tracking down astonishing contents” and she is pleased with the equivalent.

“Super kicked about this one! Ayushmann has a talent of tracking down stunning, insane contents that are important simultaneously and as a craftsman he is dauntless. I am glad for the equivalent,” she had said.

Aside from Tahira and Virajveer, Ayushmann’s folks have likewise bolstered him and are glad for him for picking Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

“I generally converse with my folks about the movies that I choose to do and I got enormous help from them when I disclosed to them that I will do Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

They said they were glad for me that I chose to back a film that had a solid message to society. They said it was a significant film for the whole nation particularly the guardians since it could give them the correct message about bringing up their youngsters,” Ayushmann said in a meeting with ANI prior.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan likewise stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Maanvi Gaagroo. Coordinated by Hitesh Kewalya, the film is set to discharge on February 21.