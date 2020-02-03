Yugoslav President in Bangladesh

The President of the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia Josip Broz Tito paid an official visit to Bangladesh from 29 January to 2 February 1974.

President Mr Mohammadullah and Prime Minister Bangabandhu Sheik Mujibur Rahman heartily got him at the air terminal. During the visit, he approached the President of Bangladesh and talked about issues of common intrigue. Our President likewise gave a feast in his respect.

President Tito drove the Yugoslav appointment and Bangabandhu drove the Bangladesh designation at the two-sided meeting that was held in an amicable and warm climate and set apart by shared comprehension. They examined matters of normal enthusiasm covering respective and global issues.

The two chiefs communicated indistinguishable perspectives on universal issues just as fulfillment over the constructive advancement of relations on the planet, reflected especially in the developing yearning of the people groups to merge and to defend their freedom and to impact their own financial liberation and dynamic investment on the global scene with the end goal of guaranteeing enduring harmony, autonomy and social advancement.

They called attention to that harmony and solidness on the planet was as yet undermined, hole among created and creating nations was extending, colonization and infringement of central human rights was proceeding in Africa.

The two chiefs reaffirmed that the strategy of non-arrangement to which they were profoundly dedicated, comprised a basic factor for the most satisfactory impression of only yearnings of the people groups all through the world.

They communicated their fulfillment for the expanding number of nations affirming their adherence to this arrangement of non-arrangement development. Both repeated their determination to make top level augmentation to the usage of the choices and finishes of the fourth Summit Conference of the neutral nations held in Algiers.

They additionally focused on the requirement for more prominent endeavors to advance the solidarity and solidarity of the uncommitted nations and consented to hold an early gathering of the part nations.

Bangabandhu advised the ongoing improvements in the sub-landmass and the helpful and positive methodology of his legislature for standardization of relations among the nations in the locale.

President Tito profoundly valued the predictable endeavors of the legislature of Bangladesh under the administration of Bangabandhu and his drives in the formation of a domain of harmony in the sub-mainland.

They opined that every single such exertion, especially the full usage of the Delhi Agreement would additionally improve the atmosphere of relations in the sub-landmass and would prepare to the foundation of enduring harmony and great neighborly relations there.

While President Tito sketched out the ongoing improvements in Europe following the meeting on security and co-activity, Bangabandhu communicated fulfillment at the procedure of unwinding of pressure and progress of dealings in Europe in which Yugoslavia had made a noteworthy commitment.

They communicated their profound conviction that harmony and security were inseparable and that tranquility and harmony should grasp the entire world.

They focused on the criticalness of settling down the Middle East emergency to guarantee harmony around there. The two chiefs opined this could be accomplished uniquely based on complete withdrawal of Israeli powers from the involved Arab domains and the acknowledgment of the authentic privileges of the Palestinians.

The two chiefs accentuated that the Saigon system and those empowering it to lead this piece of the world to an edge of new peril of war by disregarding the Paris Agreement were liable for the hazardous circumstance in Indo-China.

They opined that harmony in Indo-China and in South East Asia all in all must be accomplished by actualizing the Paris Agreement on Vietnam and the end of outside help and help to Lon Nol’s system in Cambodia.

They censured the topple of Allende’s majority rule government in Chile by military. They likewise declared their help to the endeavors of the Latin American nations for their battle to decide their full political and monetary sway.

President Tito and Bangabandhu looked into all issues of two-sided relations and communicated their fulfillment at the advancement in different fields. They affirmed the status of their separate government to proceed and to advance further the current collaboration and consented to hold normal counsels on political and monetary issues.

Bangabandhu notified President Tito of the destinations and targets set in the First Five-Year plan and looked for Yugoslavia’s collaboration in accomplishing the objectives.

President Tito valued Bangladesh’s endeavors and guaranteed their everything conceivable collaboration. They additionally surveyed the advancement of exchange and business relations between the two nations and consented to find a way to build participation right now shared advantages.