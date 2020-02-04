Mahtim Shakib to get Asian Fair Award in USA

Youthful and promising Bangladeshi vocalist Mahtim Shakib Rahman, who has just cut a particular specialty in the melodic field with his extraordinary style and tonal quality, will be granted with the Asian Fair Award in the USA.

The 27th Asian Trade Fair and Cultural Show, sorted out by Bangladesh Association of Florida, has welcomed Mahim to be an exceptional visitor at the occasion and get the honor.

M Rahman Zahir, President of Bangladesh Association of Florida, stated, “We are satisfied to illuminate that we will congratulate Mahtim Shakib at this present years’ program. Consistently, we hand over the lofty Asian Fair Award to a couple of recognized social characters for their exceptional commitments in the showbiz business.”

“A year ago Mahtim Shakib conveyed some extraordinary unique melodies which were moment hits on YouTube. He has done playback for Bangla film also. To perceive his work and to rouse him for the future, we have welcomed him as an extraordinary visitor for our occasion this year,” Rahman Zahir included.

Mahtim Shakib communicated his emotions, “I’m honored and respected to be welcome to this gaudy occasion by the Bangladeshi people group in the USA. I’m thankful to the jury for thinking about me for this lofty honor.”