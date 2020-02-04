Loko Natyadal to organize ‘Amra Tinjon’ Friday

Loko Natydal, one of the most unmistakable theater troupes in the nation, will bring its play titled ‘Amra Tinjon’ in front of an audience this Friday at the National Theater Hall of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) in the capital.

In light of the story composed by noted artist essayist Buddhadeb Basu with a similar name, the play ‘Amra Tinjon’ is arranged and coordinated by Liaquat Ali Lucky. This will check the second organizing of the new generation.

The tale of the play spins around three companions named Bikash, Asit and Hitangshu. In the year 1927, they utilized live in Purana Paltan. They were three indistinguishable companions who used to hang out together constantly. Thinking back the bygone eras at the present day, Bikash portrays their common love intrigue Antara, a young lady had lived in their province. Be that as it may, captivated by the appeal of her magnificence, the trio gives her a name after Mona Lisa while bantering over her comparability with the Leonardo da Vinci long-lasting creation.

At some point, the three companions meet Mona Lisa in the road joined by her dad Dey Saheb. Mona Lisa’s dad requests that they visit their home. Accepting the open door, presently the trio comes to meet Mona Lisa at her home, however can’t converse with her that much the manner in which they anticipated.

Abruptly one day, Mona Lisa is determined to have typhoid and her folks look for help from the trio- – Bikash, Asit and Hitangshu. Three companions currently begin remaining at the place of Mona Lisa to deal with her. The story pushes ahead starting here and closes with a heartbreaking occurrence.

The cast of ‘Amra Tinjon’ incorporates Liaquat Ali Lucky, Masud Sumon, Fazlul Haque, Azizur Rahman Sujon, Ananya Nishi, Swadesh Ranjan Das Gupta, Sonai Akter, Zia Udiin Shipon and Shishir Kumar Roy, among others.