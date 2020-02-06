Dubai International Airport positioned busiest air terminal for worldwide travel

It is the 6th year for Dubai International Airport will hold the crown as the world’s busiest for universal travel, reports AP.

The air terminal said on Wednesday that it kept up its title regardless of shutting one of its runways for fixes a year ago.

The air terminal saw 86.4 million travelers in 2019, 6 million more than second-place Heathrow Airport in London of UK. That is down 3% from 2018, which saw 89.1 million travelers at the gigantic air terminal.

The air terminal accused the more vulnerable numbers to some extent for a 45-day conclusion of its southern runway, the insolvency of India’s Jet Airways and the establishing of the Boeing 737 Max.