Development of Cotton and Development of Textile Industries

Beside nourishment, dress is one of the essential needs of individuals. Without nourishment we can endure a few days however without material it’s impractical to have a social existence for a solitary minute.

Bangladesh is a creating nation; material enterprises are assuming an indispensable job in the national economy, particularly in send out segment to procure outside monetary standards. Bangladesh is the world’s second greatest exporter of garments after China.

The pieces of clothing fabricating part earned $34.13 billion in the financial year 2018-19. The quantity of material enterprises is very high and is expanding step by step, contributing by delivering array as well as guaranteeing work.

Cotton is the fundamental crude material of material enterprises. Such an enormous material area of Bangladesh profoundly relies on imported cotton because of lower generation of cotton in the nation.

Bangladesh remains at the second situation as a buyer of cotton and holds the principal position as a cotton merchant. By and large the vast majority of the imported cotton is from African nations followed by India, Australia, USA, different CIS.

As the material business of Bangladesh is rising step by step, it requires an enormous measure of cotton which is imported costing a lot of remote money. The Bangladesh government built up the Cotton Development Board in 1972 for the extension and improvement of cotton development in the nation.

In spite of the fact that there are a great deal of difficulties, the material business is viewed as a significant area of the economy.

This paper is investigating the situation of advancement of the material part, improvement of cotton, job of Cotton Development Board, and difficulties in the material division.

Improvement of material ventures

Materials assume a fundamental job in the national economy. It is viewed as the life saver of Bangladeshi economy. In any case, it didn’t involve this spot medium-term. The material business of Bengal is exceptionally old. Around then, fabrics were made by hand worked weaving machines.

With the development of the Eastern progress, interest for better yarns prompted a quest and development for long staple cotton strands. “Muslin” is the legacy of material industry of Bangladesh which is the example of fine fiber (Fashion Apparel, 2019).

From 1947 to 1971 the greater part of the material businesses in East Pakistan were claimed by West Pakistanis. Until the freedom of Bangladesh in 1971, the material area was basically part of the procedure of import substitution businesses.

After the freedom, Bangladesh received fare situated industrialization (EOI) by concentrating on the material and apparel industry, especially the RMG (Readymade Garment) division.

The attire business of Bangladesh began its excursion in the mid eighties with the principal processing plant “Desh Garments”. Presently there are very nearly 4,621 pieces of clothing plants in Bangladesh sending out attire items around the world (BGMEA, 2019).

During the last financial year, the material area contributed 11.16% to the GDP. As indicated by BGMEA (2019) in 2018-19 financial year, RMG part has contributed 84.21%, or $34.13 billion to the complete fare receipts; knitwear items got $16.88 billion, which is 11.19% higher than last monetary year and woven things earned $17.24 billion, enrolling a 11.79% development.

Sending out of RMGs is expanding step by step. Fig-1 demonstrates the increasing rate to RMGs fare of last ten financial years.

Greater part of the RMGs are sent out to the nations under European Union (61.91%) trailed by USA (17.97%), Canada (3.45%) and different nations (16.66%). Table-1 is indicating the measure of sent out various RMG things (for example woven and sew products) of

During the last financial year material area contributed 11.16% to the GDP of Bangladesh (BTMA, 2019).

The material part is adding to GDP by gaining remote money as well as by making work openings. Around 4.4 million individuals are straightforwardly associated with material enterprises (Amin, 2018).

A few targets were chosen for the material ventures, some of them are depicted underneath

Winning – 50 billion USD inside 2021; Targeting new territories of fare for example Africa, Latin America, Caribbean Islands and so on; Employees’ number in material segment will be raised to 4.9 million by 2050;

Contribution to GDP will increment up to 7.2% by 2021 and 12.12% by 2050; Textile industry will enter the Green Policy covering lower GHG emanation and lower water use by 2021.

Advancement of cotton creation and quality improvement

Cotton is the fundamental crude material of material enterprises. As the measure of locally produce cotton is extremely low as for its interest in the material ventures, it is essential to import cotton. For bringing in such colossal sum cotton, each year an immense sum remote money is expected to contribute.

Around 8.1 million parcels of cotton were imported in the 2018-19 FY which cost around 47 billion USD. In the monetary year 2018-19 the vast majority of the cotton was imported from east and West Africa followed by India, CIS, USA, Australia and rest of the world.

As neighborhood generation can’t meet its prerequisite, such high measure of cotton import is fundamental. Be that as it may, legislature of Bangladesh is finding a way to improve the cotton generation.

On the off chance that the cotton creation can be expanded, it will be conceivable to spare our remote cash. To create cotton generation in Bangladesh, the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheik Mujibur Rahman built up “Cotton Development Board” in 1972.

Cotton generation is observably expanding in the nation during the last ten financial years. In 2009-10, the cotton build up creation was 70,000 bundles; presently in the 2018-19 the generation arrived at 171,470 parcels. Improvement in the cotton creation during the most recent decades is appearing in the Fig-3.

Quality is a significant issue for cotton. Privately created cotton was not sufficient regarding quality. Be that as it may, in the ongoing past the nature of cotton fiber improved through various research exercises.

Already, privately delivered cotton had high fiber length and quality however the microniare esteem was bad. These days, all the parameters of good nature of cotton fiber have improved in privately created cotton and it is superior to anything others cotton.