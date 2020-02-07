Onion development keeps following worthwhile cost

Because of the predominant rewarding business sector value, ranchers are proceeding with transplantation of onion seedlings alongside reaping the tuber assortment of the zesty yield in Rangpur farming locale.

Authorities of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) said high benefit has enlivened ranchers in developing onion on more land significantly subsequent to surpassing its fixed cultivating objective as of now by 18.58 percent in the district.

The ranchers have finished cultivating of tuber assortment of onion and planting of onion seeds a month ago and they are collecting tuber assortments of onion to get worthwhile cost in spite of its bottomless inventory in neighborhood markets.

“The eager ranchers will proceed with transplantation of onion seedlings till the finish of this current month in Rangpur horticulture district,” Deputy Director of the DAE at its local office Agriculturist Md. Moniruzzaman disclosed to BSS today.

Prior, the DAE had fixed an objective of creating 65,185 tons of onion from 6,550 hectares of land for every one of the five regions in the area this time.

“The ranchers have just developed onion on 7,767 hectares of land, higher by 1,217 hectares or 18.58 percent than the fixed cultivating objective,” he stated, including that more land will be brought under onion cultivating as transplantation of its seedlings despite everything proceeds.

Then, ranchers have developed tuber assortment of onion on 3,409 hectares of land, straightforwardly planted its seeds on 422 hectares of land and transplanted its seedlings on 3,936 hectares of land in the district by Monday.

“Of them, ranchers have just reaped tuber assortment of onion on 3,283 hectares of land and delivered 38,976 tons of the zesty harvest with a brilliant normal yield pace of 11.87 huge amounts of tuber onion per hectare of land,” Moniruzzaman said.

Up until now, ranchers have developed onion on 2,123 hectares of land in Rangpur, 1,285 hectares in Gaibandha, 2,368 hectares in Kurigram, 775 hectares in Lalmonirhat and 1,216 hectares of land in Nilphamari locale in the area.

The DAE, Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute, Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation, distinctive business banks and NGOs have helped ranchers to make the serious onion cultivating program effective this season in the area.

“The means incorporate dissemination of top notch seeds, distributions of simple term agri-credits at lower loan fees, giving trainings and most recent innovations, specialized help and contributions under different projects,” Moniruzzaman included.

The early assortment of collected tuber onion has just overflowed the nearby markets cutting down its cost to some sensible rates inside Taka 75 to Taka 90 for every kilogram now against Taka 140 to 180 per month prior in the area.

“We are selling the recently reaped onion at Taka 90 for each kilogram however the value is less by up to Taka 20 for each kilogram at ranchers’ levels,” said retail vegetable dealer Hafizur Rahman at Rangpur City Bazar today.

Extra Director of the DAE for Rangpur area Agriculturist Muhammad Ali said guard onion is probably going to be created this season in Rangpur horticulture district as energetic ranchers are developing the zesty harvest on more land to get worthwhile costs.