Window ornament ascends on ‘National Theater Festival 2020’ today

The drape is set to ascend on the ‘Jatiya Natya Utsab 2020’ (National Theater Festival 2020) today. With the topic ‘Jongibaad-Obokkhoy-Durniti, Manbey Na E Sangskiti’ (This culture won’t obey militancy, debauchery and defilement), the 18-day celebration will happen at the same time in every one of the 64 areas.

Executive Sheik Hasina will initiate the celebration today at 11:30am through a video meeting from her official home Gono Bhaban in the capital.

Composed by Bangladesh Group Theater Federation (BGTF), the theater celebration is disparaged by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs and upheld by the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA).

This year, in excess of 400 theater troupes around the nation are partaking with their plays in the celebration.

Only in front of the celebration today, a question and answer session was held yesterday at the Seminar Hall of BSA in Segun Bagicha.

BSA Director General and BGTF Chairman Liaquat Ali Lucky, BGTF Secretary General Kamal Bayezid and BSA Secretary Badrul Alam Bhuiyan, among others, were available at the press meet.

Liaquat Ali Lucky said in his discourse, “Planning to contribute in the nation’s improvement through social exercises, both BSA and BGTF have vowed to compose such an occasion like ‘National Theater Festival 2020’ in an excellent scale. Our fair Prime Minister Sheik Hasina has given her agree to introduce the celebration. We wish the celebration an excellent achievement.”

In any case, as a major aspect of the celebration’s debut service, diverse divisional urban areas, for example, Dhaka, Rajshahi, Sylhet, Rangpur and Chattogram will have a variety of exhibitions.

In the capital, a discourse movement titled ‘Bangabandhur 7 March-er Bhashon’ (seventh March discourse of Bangabandhu) by Chintok Theater (Gaibandha) will be arranged at the National Theater Auditorium of BSA in Segun Bagicha.

The celebration will carry two conspicuous plays to the phase on the opening day. Dhaka Theater will organize a demonstration of its 47th generation ‘Putra’ tonight at 7pm at the National Theater Hall, while Natyachakra will bring its mono-dramatization titled ‘Eka Ek Nari’ at the Experimental Theater Hall of BSA simultaneously