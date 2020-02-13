Bangladesh shaping under-21 group to stop U19 World Cup victors from losing their direction

Bangladesh Cricket Board is assembling an under-21 group to guarantee that the World Cup-winning players of the under-19 group don’t lose their direction.

The individuals from Akbar Ali’s group will get Tk 100,000 every month to month in the two years, the board reported in Dhaka on Wednesday after their appearance from South Africa.

The players will be put under additional consideration during this period, BCB President Nazmul Hassan said at the gathering of the players at Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

“I’ve guided them to concentrate on the game and not consider money related issues,” he said.

Reporting the transition to frame the U21 group, he said a few individuals from the U19 group had made it to the national group while numerous others “got lost”.

“We will deal with updating their abilities,” Nazmul said.

The BCB will restore the arrangement with the U21 players who will have indicated improvement, he said.

Akbar, the commander and legend of the last against India, said they were content with the board’s choice.

“We had expressed gratitude toward the board for whatever they are accomplishing for us. We hadn’t left for the World Cup with such desires,” he said.

He vowed to work for execution of the board’s arrangement to build up their aptitudes and mentality in the following two years, he included.

Prior, cheering hordes of fans invited them when they landed at the Shahjalal International Airport.

The Mirpur arena, home of Bangladesh’s cricket, was embellished for the warm gathering. They youthful cricketers joined a supper facilitated by the BCB after a news gathering there.

They ousted safeguarding champions India to guarantee the title with a three-wicket triumph in a strained pursue in the last in South Africa’s Potchefstroom on Feb 9.

A gathering of around 300 motorcyclists went with the motorcade of the cricketers from the air terminal to the arena.

Fans thronged the arena too to welcome the victors.

“I had a thought that something important would happen when we come back to Bangladesh, however I have never figured it would be something as large as this,” Akbar said.