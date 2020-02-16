Salman places venture plan for Dohar, Nawabganj

Leader Sheik Hasina’s private industry and speculation consultant Salman F Rahman yesterday displayed the underlying task plan of the ‘Kolakopa Civic District’ in the Nawabganj Upazila office.

Under the task, the two upazilas of his electorate, Dohar and Nawabganj, would be made into model upazilas.

He named the task ‘Nagarnama—Bosobaser Vobissot (Living for future)’. He stated, if the undertaking was actualized, a four-path street would be constructed and going to Nawabganj and Dohar from Dhaka would take only 30 minutes.

He additionally talked about reviving the old conduit from Dhaka to these two upazilas.

He stated, under this task, the upazilas would be further

grown monetarily and socially. Government authorities and different officials would have new workplaces and individuals of the region would get appropriate power, correspondence and different offices.

The task is evaluated to at first expense Tk 350 crore. It will be actualized through the Public Private Partnership (PPP) authority, he said.

“The land for our undertaking is all administration land. In this way, we won’t have any money related trouble to actualize the undertaking,” said Rahman.

He included this was not an all-inclusive strategy but rather an underlying arrangement attracted up to take the assent of the individuals of his supporters.

Salman F Rahman stated, if Nawabganj and Dohar were made into a model upazilas, different upazilas would take action accordingly.

Nasrul Hamid, state serve for force, vitality and mineral assets, focused on the requirement for vitality supply (power and gas) to actualize this arrangement.

The state serve said the task would need to be executed with appropriate arranging and bearing.

“We need to remember that we should give an appropriate shape to our Sonar Bangla that the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheik Mujibur Rahman, had longed for.

The towns ought to get all the advantages and offices of a city without turning into a city,” he said.

The pastor guaranteed of intensity association through a 20-inch gas pipeline and power substations in these two upazilas.

Nasrul Hamid stated, “We need to work remembering the financial issues of the individuals of our nation first and expectation that, provided appropriate guidance and direction, this undertaking will be executed by Salman Rahman.”

Bengal Institute’s chief and draftsman Kazi Khalid Ashraf displayed the task structure.

Different business people and social characters of the upazila shared their perspectives.

Afterward, Salman F Rahman gave 18 bovines and 30 sewing machines to the poor in Joypara Bazar of Dohar upazila to diminish neediness.

In the interim, Rahman, who is likewise the MP of Dhaka-1, said that means would be taken by the Fazlur Rahman Foundation (FRF) to lift individuals out of neediness.

“Under the administration of Sheik Hasina, we will kill neediness rapidly. It is her principle objective,” he said.

Afterward, he went to the last match of the Sheik Rasel Memorial Football competition.

Benazir Ahmed, MP of Dhaka-20, Mahabubur Rahman, administrator of Dhaka Zila Parishad, Noor Ali, executive of Unique Group, Md Sazzad Hossaain, official in-control (OC) of Dohar police headquarters, and HM Salauddin Ahmed, UNO of Nababganj, Mostafa Kamal, OC of Nawabganj Police Station, Nasir Uddin Jhilu, Upazila director and authorities of various government were available.