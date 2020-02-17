GP audit hearing soon

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) may before long hold a consultation on a request documented by Grameenphone (GP) for authorization to pay Tk 575 crore in portions to the Bangladesh Telecommu-nication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) against contribution discovered during a review.

Talking with The Independent, lawyer general Mahbubey Alam said the Appellate Division will before long beginning hearing the audit request documented by GP looking for the summit court’s authorization to pay Tk 575 crore in 12 equivalent regularly scheduled payments as customizable stores

to BTRC.

The central law official of the state affirmed that they were prepared to take an interest in the consultation whenever. On November 24 a year ago, the pinnacle court had requested GP to pay Tk. 2,000 crore to BTRC, a whole multiple times higher than what the administrator was happy to pay.

Prior, on November 14, GP had consented to pay Tk. 200 crore against the telecom controller’s review guarantee of Tk. 12,580 crore inside the following three months.

This year, on January 26, GP recorded an audit appeal with the pinnacle court looking for authorization to pay around Tk. 575 crore in 12 portions.

Chief and leader of the Regulatory Affairs at GP, Hossain Sadat, communicated trust that the Appellate Division would survey the past request and permit GP to take care of the obligations to guarantee a “straightforward goals” of the issue as quickly as time permits.

He likewise said GP had been confronting misfortunes in new ventures, administration upgrades, and generally speaking everyday exercises because of limitations forced by the controller.

On July 22 a year ago, the BTRC had ended issuance of any no-complaint authentications (NOCs) to GP and Robi, the two biggest cell phone administrators in the nation.

The BTRC’s move followed the declaration made by its executive on July 17 that the controller would find a way to understand the Tk. 134.46 billion review claims from the administrators.

The limitations forced constrained the administrators to suspend the starting of new bundles and administrations, just as opening letters of credit for the import of hardware and programming.

The administrators were likewise banned from pursuing bundles the expiry of the BTRC’s current NOC for the bundles.

On January 14, 2020, be that as it may, the BTRC lifted the restriction on Robi as the administrator had paid the main portion of the Tk. 1.38 billion levy fixed by the High Court (HC) as settlement for the contested review request.

On April 2, 2019, the telecom controller had requested Tk. 125.80 billion from GP as the review guarantee, inciting the organization to take response to case.