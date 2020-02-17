Riyad ‘rested’ for Zimbabwe Test

In the wake of the national group’s frustrating exhibition in Test cricket, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has rolled out four improvements to the squad that had visited Pakistan not long ago for the Test in Rawalpindi.

All-rounders Mahmudullah Riyad and Soumya Sarkar, combined with pacers Rubel Hossain and Al Amin Hossain, have been dropped, while Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, and Mehidy Hasan Miraj have come back to the Test overlay.

Uncapped quick bowler Hasan and batsman Yasir Ali Chowdhury got their lady calls to join the Test squad. Of them, Mushfiqur quit the Test against Pakistan, refering to security and family reasons. Speedster Taskin Ahmed and off-spinner Miraj, who were battling with their wounds, were totally recuperated before being named in the 16-man Test squad.

“I accept we have chosen the most ideal Test squad under the current conditions. There is an extremely decent mix of understanding and potential,” BCB boss selector Minhajul Abedin said yesterday in the wake of naming the Bangladesh Test squad against visiting Zimbabwe in the coincidental Test.

“It’s tragic that a few players needed to pass up a great opportunity, however our need has been to guarantee parity and congruity. We felt that Mahmudullah Riyad required a break from the red-ball cricket.

Since Al-Amin has niggles, we believed he ought to be offered time to be completely prepared for the constrained over matches where he is progressively significant. Rubel isn’t a piece of our red-ball gets ready for the occasion. Soumya had applied for leave and henceforth has not been considered,” he said.

“We think Hasan Mahmud and Yasir Ali Chowdhury have enormous potential. They are particularly part of our tentative arrangements,” he included.

“As it’s a game on home soil, we needed to attempt some new players. We picked a few players for the Pakistan visit so they can play a couple of matches.

We’re attempting to use their experience,” clarified the central selector.

The squad will start its readiness camp for the coincidental Test against Zimbabwe on February 18.

The administration will at that point conclude 13 players from whom they will characterize the playing XI and discharge three players for the BCL last games.

About Mustafizur Rahman’s choice, the main selector stated: “The lead trainer requested his consideration. We have chosen him due to the manner in which he came back to the BCL.

Along these lines, we think he is qualified to be considered for the red-ball cricket. We’ve included him in the wake of chatting with the lead trainer today (Sunday) morning,” he said.

“The administration will clearly give their contributions to us. Mustafizur didn’t play a lot of household cricket. We’ve seen him in two progressive BCL matches, where he bowled in his past style,” he included.

Gotten some information about Taskin Ahmed’s rebound to the Test overlap, Nannu stated: “We’ve conversed with the administration about Test cricket.

We’re looking for a bowler who can bowl quick clasp. Thus, we have picked Taskin as he can reliably bowl speedy.”

Gotten some information about Yasir Rabbi, the main selector stated: “We can’t state that he is Riyad’s substitution. Yasir is our elite (HP) player.

In that sense, he played well in NCL. He smacked a hundred in the last BCL coordinate. We’ll give him greater chance to create.”

Bangladesh squad: Mominul Haque (Captain), Tamim Iqbal Khan, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Md Mithun, Litton Kumer Das, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed Chowdhury, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadat Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Yasir Ali Chowdhury.