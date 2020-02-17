Family show ‘Parampara’ starts at Gallery Chitrak

Highlighting works of art of five individuals from the group of noted sketch artist Rafiqun Nabi—the maker of notorious animation character ‘Tokai’, a presentation titled ‘Parampara’ has started at Gallery Chitrak in the capital’s Dhanmondi zone on Saturday.

The family craftsmanship show is displaying crafted by Rashidun Nabi, the late dad of Rafiqun Nabi, and Rashidun Nabi’s three children, praised craftsman Rafiqun Nabi, prominent picture taker Tauhidun Nabi and popular craftsman Rezaun Nabi and little girl in-law, craftsman Sohana Shahreen.

Veteran craftsman Mustafa Monwar introduced the display at 5pm on Saturday on the exhibition premises. Directed by litterateur Professor Bulbon Osman, the opening service was additionally gone to by noted craftsman Hashem Khan as unique visitor.

Craftsman Mustafa Monwar said in his discourse, “Resources can never be determined by bank balance. Nabi’s family is a rich family. Every nation just as world is worked with a family like this”.

“These days, specialists gloat of their ability. However, a gem can’t be made with ability; rather, workmanship is constantly made with heart. Nature is the greatest instructor. Having neglected to gain from the nature, none can gain from anyplace. Rashidun Nabi gained from the nature adoring it. Accordingly, he could show his children and in the long run, they have gotten rich. Today, they are conveying that riches”, Mustafa Monwar included.

Upwards of 32 works of art of Rashidun Nabi, those were recouped from the kin of Rafiqun Nabi, have been put in plain view in the progressing display. Utilizing pencil, ink, watercolor and blended media, Rashidun Nabi drew vessel, rustic scene, date palm, obscure drifter faces, horse, ladies gathering water from stream and so on.

Nearby two of Rashidun Nabi’s figures, the presentation likewise incorporates works of art and photos by others