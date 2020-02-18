Zimbabwe chip away at ‘sharpening abilities’

Zimbabwe wicketkeeper–batsman Regis Chakabva has focused on the significance of chipping away at sharpening their own abilities to perform well on the cricket field as opposed to pestering the adversary’s qualities for the up and coming Test against Bangladesh.

“Bangladesh have consistently been a serious side. They are a gigantic side on home soil. Along these lines, we have to concentrate on performing great as opposed to contemplating the Bangladesh squad,” said Regis Chakabva, who played six Tests against Bangladesh.

“We’re focusing on our quality and what we have to do out in the center,” he advised the media before their pre-practice coordinate day instructional meeting at the National Cricket Academy of the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur yesterday.

Reviewing the 2018 Test in Sylhet, where Zimbabwe led the pack and won the opening Test against Bangladesh by 151 runs, the doughty wicketkeeper–batsman said they might want to set up a similar exhibition to win the coincidental Test arrangement.

“We have to see that Test that we had won against Bangladesh in Sylhet. We should break down how we had played in that coordinate. We have to rehash that sort of execution to win the up and coming Test,” he likewise said.

“Bangladesh is constantly a troublesome away visit. We simply need to ensure that we remain centered. Ideally, we will turn out great this time also,” he included.

Inquired as to whether he was stressed over the result, Chakabva stated: “Actually no, not under any condition. We’re getting a charge out of the condition right now.”

The wicketkeeper–batsman considered Shakib Al Hasan as the best player of Bangladesh. He said that despite the fact that the every single rounder wa not in the group, it was constantly a major test to play against Bangladesh on their home soil.

“Shakib is a major player. Yet, a great deal of players have been playing for Bangladesh since we last played here. Indeed, even without Shakib, Bangladesh are no less serious,” he expounded.

“We’ve to be engaged while playing against spinners. It will be a major test. Ideally, we’ll perform well,” he said.