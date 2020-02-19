Bangladeshi man contaminated with coronavirus in Singapore is in ‘basic’ condition: Momen

A Bangladeshi man determined to have a novel coronavirus in Singapore is right now in ‘basic condition’, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said.

Addressing columnists during an occasion at Dhaka’s Intercontinental Hotel on Wednesday, Momen stated: “Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan called me in the first part of the day. He disclosed to me one of the five Bangladeshis conveying the infection is in basic condition.”

The 39-year old unfortunate casualty has been in a long fight with different medical problems, including breathing and kidney inconveniences, as per the pastor.

The Singaporean wellbeing specialists have not uncovered the names of any of the five exile Bangladeshis tainted with the infection.

The Bangladeshi development laborer being referred to has been in the Intensive Care Unit for as far back as 13 days however the circumstance is raising worries as meds are not having any impact on the patient, as indicated by Momen.

“Outside Minister Vivian disclosed to me that the infection contaminated patients were being given the best clinical consideration.”

“The drugs haven’t been working since yesterday. In any case, we promise you that we will attempt our best.”

Be that as it may, the essential courses of action will be made to restore the transient’s body home should the most noticeably awful occur, said Momen, refering to his Singaporean partner.

“We don’t have the foggiest idea about his name and the Singapore specialists have revealed to us they won’t uncover his personality to secure his protection,” said Abdul because of an inquiry.