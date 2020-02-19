Government has nothing to do with Khaleda’s detainment, says Quader

The administration or the decision party have nothing to do with the detainment of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, who is serving a sum of 17 years in prison in two debasement cases, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said.

Quader offered the comments while addressing journalists after a gathering with Awami League pioneers from the Dhaka Division on Wednesday.

“We have numerous different projects and exercises. We need to work for our nation and furthermore for the gathering. I can’t continue addressing inquiries regarding Khaleda Zia. We have spoken a ton on the issue,” he said in light of an inquiry regarding Khaleda’s bail.

“This is anything but a political case however a defilement case that she went to prison for. The court will choose the issue. It isn’t in Sheik Hasina’s or the Awami League’s hand to address it. In this manner, kindly don’t humiliate me with a similar inquiry again and again. I would prefer not to address a similar inquiry over and over.”

The streets and extensions serve additionally tended to worries over the effect of China’s coronavirus scourge on the national economy.

“The impact becomes all inclusive when the worldwide economy is influenced under any circumstances. Notwithstanding, the coronavirus is yet to hit our economy. Be that as it may, we can’t preclude its impacts on our economy if the emergency waits on,” said Quader.

As indicated by the pastor, the coronavirus emergency may likewise affect the development of the Padma Bridge.

“At any rate 250 Chinese laborers have returned home to praise the Lunar New Year. They haven’t returned at this point. Three ranges of the Padma Bridge have been set up as of now and another will be introduced tomorrow in spite of their nonattendance,” he said.

“In any case, we may confront trouble in the event that they don’t come back from China in the following over two months. Be that as it may, there won’t be any issue in the following two months.”