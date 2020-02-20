Feline for Universities: A Recipe for Disaster (?)

The University Grants Commission is by all accounts unyielding about leading a joined affirmation test (CAT) for selecting understudies at the colleges. The main rationale the Commission offered on the side of this endeavor is that it would set aside cash and travel time for college affirmation searchers.

At the point when various colleges direct tests all alone, the confirmation searchers need to move there to compose the assessment, which is depicted as a major problem for them. A few advocates of the CAT leveled evil charges against college educators that the instructors contradict the CAT since they bring in enormous cash by leading affirmation tests.

Sadly, I discover the rationale which has been advanced for a CAT shallow and confused. I am apprehensive it may be disastrous for the advanced degree framework in Bangladesh.

I set out to state so in a situation where it appears to be stylish to name college instructors as cash hungry animals. Let me clarify why I mean so.

Let us initially burst the legendary associations between affirmation tests and cash making. I made a negligible taka 6,500 from the four affirmation tests Dhaka University led during the last scholarly year, and to bring in this cash, I needed to fill in as an invigilator for around six hours on four ends of the week and pay for movement costs and invested a ton of movement energy.

It is additionally valid for a large portion of the instructors. Instructors accomplish this additional work not for cash yet for helping the college to enroll quality understudies.

Second, the CAT will be an unsafe business. Who will lead the test that will include countless understudies? Where will the tests happen?

Ensuring the security of the test papers will be a mammoth undertaking. We can review the frightening experience of inquiry paper spills during various open assessments.

We can’t preclude the chance of such mishaps here. The nature of invigilation in different spots will have various principles.

A few people present the clinical school confirmation test as an example of overcoming adversity for the CAT.

Clinical schools can have a uniform enlistment test since they show a similar educational plan, and they are not colleges. Colleges show an assortment of controls.

A considerable lot of us are as yet spooky by the sorry stories of inquiry paper spills at clinical confirmation tests.

Third, the CAT may place numerous affirmation searchers in danger. In the event that anybody does ineffectively in the test in light of infection or some other reasons, he/she won’t have any chance to get took a crack at a higher-positioned or better-rumored college.

At long last, the CAT difficulties the very idea of the college. The term college got from a Latin expression universitas which implies network of researchers.

In his book titled Biswabidyaloyer Itihas (History of the University), Shishir Bhottacharia, investigates the starting point of the college and its status in the good ‘ol days. He contends that the college as a foundation began in the middle age in Europe.

Old colleges can be ordered into two sorts—the understudy run and the instructor run. The principal college was an understudy run network in Bolonia, Italy while the primary educator run college was in Paris, France.

This Paris model in the long run functioned as the model for making colleges in different regions including Oxford and Cambridge.

D W Hamlyn, an eminent Professor of Philosophy at Birkbeck College, London in a paper distributed in 1996 in the Philosophy diary distributed by the Royal Society of Philosophy at Cambridge University contends that the substance of a college is its scholastic opportunity.

He proceeds to state that from the earliest starting point, colleges reserved the privilege to deal with their issues and choose their educating. Colleges are spots of free-thinking and should go about as the still, small voice of the country.

Colleges everywhere throughout the world appreciate scholarly opportunity. In autonomous Bangladesh, the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheik Mujibur Rahman cherished the scholastic opportunity of the University by sanctioning the University Order, 1973. Dhaka University and three different colleges pass by this request.

Forcing the CAT for understudy confirmation on the colleges will abuse the scholarly opportunity of the colleges. Article 46(1) of the Dhaka University Order, 1973 (The Calendar, Part One) says, “Affirmation of understudies to the University for degrees of Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Science and higher degrees will be made by an Admission Committee, designated for the reason by the Academic Council.

” Joining the CAT for conceding understudies will repudiate the college request. No nation on the planet leads a uniform test to select understudies in colleges. Colleges have their techniques for that.

The CAT may go about as the initial step of a procedure to obliterate the substance called college.

The author is Professor and Founder Chair of the Department of Television, Film and Photography at the University of Dhaka.