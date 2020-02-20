Overtourism hurting ‘Burn Bijoy’s’ unblemished magnificence

An undesirable challenge between movement organizations and untrustworthy conduct of visitors have imperiled the characteristic environment of recently rose island ‘Burn Bijoy’ in the Bay of Bengal, around 40 kms southeast off the Kuakata ocean sea shore.

The 5,000-section of land island is home to a great many transitory winged animals and endless red crabs. At the point when the crabs creep out of the ground, the whole island appears from far off that it is canvassed in an honorary pathway.

The running of such a large number of winged animals in the island simultaneously gives it a pleasant look.

As the name of this island discovered footing in broad communications, its fame started to rise and ‘Burn Bijoy’ added another measurement to the vacation destination of Kuakata.

As an ever increasing number of vacationers show up at Kuakata, the nearby travel organizations have turned to an unfortunate finish to take however many sightseers to the island as could be expected under the circumstances.

The nonappearance of any order from the Tourism Ministry about visiting ‘Burn Bijoy’ made their activity significantly simpler.

With the appearance of such a large number of travelers, the territories occupied by red crabs and ran by transitory flying creatures in ‘Singe Bijoy’ have gone under danger.

The undesirable aggravation has contracted those territories for the crabs and flying creatures while their numbers have likewise started falling strongly.

While visiting ‘Scorch Bijoy’, the untrustworthy conduct of voyagers was seen firsthand by the UNB journalist.

The inquisitive vacationers needing to get a look at the winged animals cause a commotion where the avian explorers accumulate.

Not just that, the uproarious clamor from the sound boxes they bring is a steady disturbance ridiculous.

These travelers frequently enter the haven of transient winged animals with speedboats and alarm the feathered creatures by pursuing them.

Subsequently, the quantity of transient flying creatures visiting ‘Burn Bijoy’ has diminished drastically with the appearance of the travelers.

Indeed, the nearness of red crabs has fallen as visitors walk and step over the ground where the crabs live.

At the point when the island rose up out of the Bay in 2017, it made a ton of enthusiasm among voyagers to see the immaculate ‘Burn Bijoy’ which was found first by anglers.

The anglers called it ‘Hairer Char’. On December 23 of that year, the then delegate official of Patuakhali visited the island and proposed the name of ‘Moon Island’ because of its shape.

Since the island was found in December, which is known as the long stretch of triumph, it was named ‘Scorch Bijoy’ after neighborhood travel organizations and voyagers pull for it.

Afterward, trees of various species were planted in the island under an activity, drove by Kuakata district Mayor Abdul Barek Mollah.

As indicated by Akhtar and Sima, a visitor couple from Dhaka, the ‘Burn Bijoy’ is a lovely endowment of nature.

The red crabs and transient feathered creatures visiting the island should be ensured to support the unblemished excellence of the island, they opined.

Some movement organizations in Kuakata have started luring vacationers to remain medium-term at ‘Scorch Bijoy’ even while the security hazard exists.

Having been assaulted more than once by privateers, angler Khalilur Rahman said it isn’t sheltered to remain medium-term at the island without police insurance.

“No sightseers will be permitted to go through the night at the island. I’ve just taught nearby the travel industry pontoon proprietors not to take vacationers to ‘Singe Bijoy’ for remaining medium-term.

Lawful move will be made on the off chance that anybody resists the request,” said Johirul Islam, senior colleague administrator of Tourist Police (Kuakata zone).

Md Monibur Rahman, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Kalapara, revealed to UNB that brief estimates will be taken to secure transitory winged animals and red crabs.

“Visitors can’t remain in the island around evening time. Traveler Police have been given guidelines right now,” included.