Robi to raise Tk 5 billion through IPO

Robi, the second-biggest portable administrator in Bangladesh, is going to raise Tk 5.2 billion from the securities exchange through a first sale of stock (IPO).

It intends to give 523.8 million new offers at Tk 10 each on the Dhaka and Chattogram stock trades, Robi’s parent organization Axiata Group Berhad declared on Friday.

The returns from the proposed posting will be utilized to subsidize Robi’s capital consumptions and improve its profile as one of the main portable media transmission benefits in Bangladesh, as indicated by Axiata.

Robi has named IDLC Investments Ltd as the issue supervisor for the IPO.

The way toward posting and IPO is relied upon to be finished by the final quarter of 2020, Axiata said.