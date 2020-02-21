Language Movement and Emergence of Bangladesh

The 21st February is a land-mark day throughout the entire existence of Bangladesh, a day that we commend each year with fondest love and respect to the language saints who took dynamic part in the language development for our entitlement to first language and build up its pride and respect thwarting all endeavors of social hostility by our main foe, the Pakistani military junta.

Option to talk in native language and to utilize it as authentic language has been perceived by the United Nations Organization since its establishment containing various countries either large or little.

In the event that we think back in the pages of history, we can have enough records to find that the province of Pakistan appeared on the accord of loving and tranquil concurrence on shared trust.

Be that as it may, as time was going on, to the express shock of our kin, the supposed west Pakistan colonized East Pakistan currently called free Bangladesh with oppression causing dissimilarity in all divisions of administrative undertakings.

In continuation of this forceful approach, Mr. Jinnah, their Governor General of Pakistan, the advocate of the foolish and out of date Two Nations Theory came to East Pakistan (Bangladesh) and untrustworthily announced Urdu to be the state language of the then Pakistan without thinking about the vote based and opportunity cherishing brains of the individuals of our territory.

He was unable to comprehend that the premise of the state can in no way, shape or form be the utilization of power however it is the desire of the individuals: Vaux populi, Voux deid for example the voice of individuals is the voice of God.

By this dictator statement he planted the seed of the primary clash or he coordinated the phase of the Second Divide after the Great Divide of the subcontinent by the British as India and Pakistan.

The ruthless activity and frontier ace like disposition of the Pakistani rulers caused us to accept that they were not our companions but rather experts. Our recognition turned out to be clear similar to open air as Rudyard Kipling stated, that the east will be east and the west will be west and the twin will never meet.

Be that as it may, no sooner had he (Jinnah) pronounced his announcement for Urdu, Dhaka the political and social home of East Pakistan (presently Bangladesh) saw gigantic dissent with yelling mottos and many parades in each nock and corner. It was the incredible memorable day 21st February 1952 the Pakistanis set their police and different powers against the individuals who rose to dissent for Bangla rather Urdu. They gunned down numerous dissidents.

Therefore, Salam, Barkat, Refique Jabbar and others tumbled down dead and became saints. Our valiant language development troopers resisted knifes and projectiles of the foes for the love of their dear native language, Bangla. This extraordinary penance for the reason for their language has deified them in our national history where their names are written in letters of gold. Their commitment has honored them since it was magnanimously accomplished for the enthusiasm of the country. That is the reason it is stated,

“Just the activity of the equitable

Smell sweet and bloom in their residue.”

In the event that we think mentally, we come to see that the ensuing arrangement of occasions that created as its scenery is huge for the making of Bangladesh. Here I am worried about the expansive effects of the language development that arrived at its peak on 21st February, 1952.

The impression of 21st February has extraordinarily affected our national feeling as in we became mindful that we are a different country with our own language, culture, human progress and character which are very particular from those of the Pakistanis who abused us for the sake of religion without having any regional respectability and positive attitude. From this time forward, there was a lot of upsurge and regular developments against the military system of President Ayub Khan.

Around then, the stage was set and the minute was mental for the approach of an extraordinary pioneer. At that point Sheik Mujibur Rahman now called the Father of the Nation showed up in the political scene as a deliverer of the country. Relevantly his six-point association got force as everyone in the nation was fretful with the approach of segregation received by the focal administration of Pakistan.

In the eastern wing, the individuals lost their confidence in the administration which step by step turned out to be disagreeable. In accordance with this, when AL won an avalanche triumph in the parliamentary political race in 1970 as the biggest party, it was not permitted to shape government with Sheik Mujibur Rahman as the Prime Minister because of the trick of general Yahya Khan and Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

Our kinsmen accepting it as an incredible hit to our notoriety as they denied demonstrating appreciation to the general order of the individuals. Therefore, there was a lot of upheaval of discontent, agitation and tumult wherever in our area.

Rather than perceiving the triumph and wishes of the general masses, they depended on severe measures to suppress the defiance. Appropriately, the military was consuming homes, pulverizing paddy-fields, pillaging property, shooting blameless individuals and assaulting ladies. There was frenzy and flood of evacuees from this nation to India.

In perspective on these conditions, Bangabandhu conveyed his noteworthy seventh March discourse which finished in the statement the freedom of Bangladesh. At that point began another section of our history; the War of Liberation started and proceeded for nine months with no break until the adversaries and their associates gave up to our daring Freedom Fighters and the Allied Forces of the compelling Indian Army on 16, December 1971.

Presently, it ought to be borne in a psyche that behind our strong remain against all difficulties compromising our country like abuse, misuse and occupation by the foes, the cognizance of 21st February helped us understand our pride and brilliance and got up as a rising country under the dynamic administration of Sheik Mujibur Rahman who gave us the clarion cancel to shake the burden of remote mastery and enslavement. The impression of 21st February saturated us with the soul of patriotism, incredible love for language, and culture and opportunity. By the view of this age making day, we have made it known to the world that we are a free country and expertise to battle for the freedom of our nation and keep up the holiness of our native language. Besides, celebrating 21st February we improve the respect of our mom language worldwide and in that capacity the UNESCO has just pronounced 21st February as an International Mother Language Day. This all inclusive acknowledgment has acquired incredible greatness for us the estimation of the world network. So for all the occasions expressed above, we can securely reason that the development of Bangladesh is to a great extent because of the view of 21st February, an exceptional day with its eternal melody: “Amar bhaier roktey rangano Ekushey February/Ami ki bhulitey pari” that we have revered in our memory with significant love and regard for the saints of our language development.